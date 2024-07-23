Houma man arrested on child porn charges after tip from AG task force

HOUMA— A Houma man is facing child porn charges after the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested him following a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Deputies say they received a tip from the task force in June that Steven James Parker, 32, had child porn on his computer.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant for Parker's home off Neron Street after finding additional evidence of child porn. Parker admitted to deputies he had the videos, but claimed he did not know what they contained.

Parker was being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces charges of pornography involving juveniles. His bond is set at $5,000.