Houma-area fire department responds to three 'major' fires Friday night, early Saturday morning

Saturday, January 24 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOUMA - The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responded to three "major" incidents Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first fire happened around 7:30 p.m. following a two-vehicle accident on West Park Avenue near the intersection of Coteau Road when the fuel tank on one vehicle ruptured. Crews quickly extinguished the fire with foam and no injuries were reported.

At 2:14 a.m., crews responded to a single-vehicle accident where two people were trapped a vehicle that caught fire on Enterprise Drive. Deputies removed the occupants before the fire crews arrived and both people were taken to a local hospital.

At 4 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on South French Quarter Drive. Smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the home and the five residents of the house self-evacuated before crews arrived. Three residents sustained injuries including burns and smoke inhalation before being taken to a local hospital. The fire was extinguished within three minutes of arrival and the cause is under investigation.

