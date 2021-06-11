Hot & humid weekend, storms on Sunday

Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Saturday will be mainly dry, so high temperatures will warm into the low 90s once again. Heat index values will be around 102 in the afternoon, so make sure you are staying hydrated while doing any outdoor activities.



Looking Ahead: An upper-level disturbance will move through on Sunday, creating scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region mainly in the afternoon and evening. While a washout is not expected, a back-up plan for outdoor activities may be needed. Make sure you have the WBRZ WX app downloaded to stay on top of the radar and forecast. Scattered afternoon showers/storms will likely continue into at least Tuesday as well.



THE TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next 5 days. An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Pacific is expected to cross into the southwestern Gulf next week, and then slowly drift to the north or northwest. At that time, models are in decent agreement that a closed low may try to develop. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but would expect at least an increase in rain chances across our area late next week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.