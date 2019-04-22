Horses lead law enforcement on chase near Tanger Outlet on I-10

GONZALES - At least two horses led law enforcement on a chase Monday morning in Gonzales.

The animals were first spotted on I-10 before 9 a.m. Law enforcement agents were seen running after the animals in the median near the Tanger Outlet.

Hold your horses! Horses are on the loose in the median near I10 and LA 30. pic.twitter.com/K2G0mmtW11 — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) April 22, 2019

The animals were captured before 10 a.m. and returned to their owner on Robert Wilson Road.

I can confirm, the horses WERE INDEED IN THE BACK after this morning's little venture along the interstate pic.twitter.com/mOkd0BsW5C — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) April 22, 2019

WBRZ has reached out in an attempt to discover how the horses escaped.