78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Horses lead law enforcement on chase near Tanger Outlet on I-10

5 hours 4 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 9:36 AM April 22, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

GONZALES - At least two horses led law enforcement on a chase Monday morning in Gonzales.

The animals were first spotted on I-10 before 9 a.m. Law enforcement agents were seen running after the animals in the median near the Tanger Outlet.  

The animals were captured before 10 a.m. and returned to their owner on Robert Wilson Road. 

WBRZ has reached out in an attempt to discover how the horses escaped. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days