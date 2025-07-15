Honduran national pleads guilty to child porn charges; faces deportation after prison sentence

BATON ROUGE — A Honduran man pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney from the Middle District of Louisiana said Tuesday.

Olvin Rodriguez-Inestroza, 22, a Honduran national in the United States without authorization, pleaded guilty to using internet-based accounts and a social media mobile application to distribute child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rodriguez-Inestroza also had at least 205 total videos and approximately 325 images of child pornography on his smartphone. Some of the videos included sexual depictions of toddlers.

Rodriguez-Inestroza faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to a lifetime period of supervised release. Rodriguez-Inestroza must also register as a sex offender and is subject to deportation after his sentence.