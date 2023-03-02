Homeowner arrested after firing shot at ground, shrapnel injured intruder

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a homeowner for negligent injuring after he allegedly fired a shot at the ground near an intruder and the bullet's ricochet struck the other man.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a man showed up at a residence on Burbank Drive Wednesday evening "unannounced and uninvited." He got into a verbal fight with the homeowner which turned physical, at which point the homeowner fired a gun into the brick walkway.

Shrapnel from the bullet struck the intruder in the foot. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Both men told deputies that the homeowner was not trying to shoot the intruder.

The homeowner was arrested for negligent injury, and the other man was cited for simple battery.