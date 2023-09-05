Latest Weather Blog
Homeless man booked with burn ban violation after setting woman's clothes on fire, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked with arson and an additional charge for violating the state's burn ban after setting fire to a woman's clothing over the Labor Day weekend.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 46-year-old James Williams, who was described by BRPD as a homeless man, on Monday after officers were called out to a home on Victoria Drive in response to the fire. The woman told police that Williams had burned up several pieces of clothing that belonged to her, but the warrant did not describe what led up to that.
Williams' relation to the victim was also unclear.
After being taken into custody, police learned Williams also had a separate warrant from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in a separate criminal investigation. He was booked for simple arson, violation of a fire marshal's order and on the fugitive warrant.
