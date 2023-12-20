40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Home that caught fire early Wednesday suffers tens of thousands in damage

2 hours 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2023 Dec 20, 2023 December 20, 2023 4:45 AM December 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to contain an early-morning house fire off Plank Road Wednesday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the home on Midway Avenue to find smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters contained the flames to the home and kept them from spreading to nearby homes. 

Parts of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage. The BRFD estimates the fire caused around $110,000 in damages.

Trending News

The three residents of the home were not present at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist them. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days