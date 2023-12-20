Home that caught fire early Wednesday suffers tens of thousands in damage

BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to contain an early-morning house fire off Plank Road Wednesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the home on Midway Avenue to find smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters contained the flames to the home and kept them from spreading to nearby homes.

Parts of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage. The BRFD estimates the fire caused around $110,000 in damages.

The three residents of the home were not present at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist them.