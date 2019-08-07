Home on Plank Road damaged in overnight fire

BATON ROUGE - No injuries were reported after an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge.

Around 3:36 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire in the 3200 block of Plank Road. At the scene, firefighters found flames in the rear of the house.

The fire was brought under around 4 a.m., according to officials. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.