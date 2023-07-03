95°
Home in Denham Springs neighborhood on fire Monday afternoon

1 hour 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, July 03 2023 Jul 3, 2023 July 03, 2023 3:57 PM July 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A home in the South Point subdivision of Denham Springs caught on fire Monday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4 shared a picture shortly after 2 p.m. of the home on fire. Large flames were toward the back of the home and smoke was flooding out of a front window. 

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported and no cause has been determined. 

