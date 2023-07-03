Home in Denham Springs neighborhood on fire Monday afternoon

DENHAM SPRINGS - A home in the South Point subdivision of Denham Springs caught on fire Monday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4 shared a picture shortly after 2 p.m. of the home on fire. Large flames were toward the back of the home and smoke was flooding out of a front window.

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported and no cause has been determined.