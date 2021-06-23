Home health care worker accused of stealing thousands from disabled patient

Beyoncé Cleshay Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Baton Rouge woman who was employed as a home health care worker stole thousands of dollars from a handicapped victim.

Arrest records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identify 21-year-old Beyoncé Cleshay Thomas as an employee of a home health care provider who was arrested for allegedly stealing a total of $2,496.04 from a patient under her care.

Authorities say they were contacted by a person with a disability who relies on health care workers to assist them with all of their daily tasks.

According to officials, this individual told them they'd discovered seven unauthorized transactions on their bank account that included purchases from Amazon, Ebay, and PayPal, companies with which the victim had no affiliation.

Officials investigated the claim and say they discovered the purchases were made in Thomas's name between April of 2019 and April of 2020.

Arrest records say when authorities called Thomas and asked her to report to them for an interview, Thomas agreed to do so, but failed to show up.

Authorities say they went to Thomas's home and discovered she no longer lived there.

After obtaining a warrant for her arrest, authorities were able to track Thomas down and she was arrested for exploitation of persons with infirmities, theft, and for being a fugitive from justice.

Her bond has been set at $5,500.