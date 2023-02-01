48°
Home game vs. Jackson St. highlights Southern 2023 football schedule

2 hours 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, February 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE- The Southern football team announced their 2023 schedule. The Jaguars will have an 11 game schedule in Eric Dooley's second season as head coach. Southern will have six home beginning with the Pete Richardson Classic on September 9th against Jackson State and four road games. 

SU will open up the season as they travel to Alabama State on September 2nd for a non-conference game. SWAC play starts on September 16th against Alabama A&M. The Jaguars will wrap up the season on November 25 with the 50th Bayou Classic against Grambling State in the Superdome. 

2023 Schedule:

September 2 – @ Alabama State
September 9 – JACKSON STATE (Pete Richardson Classic)                                 6:00 PM
September 16 – ALABAMA A&M                                                                       6:00 PM
September 23 – Bye
September 30 – @ University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff                                         TBA
October 7 – FLORIDA A&M                                                                             6:00 PM
October 14 – LINCOLN UNIVERSITY (CA) (Homecoming)                                  4:00 PM
October 21 – @ Bethune-Cookman                                                                  TBA
October 28 – TEXAS SOUTHERN                                                                     4:00 PM
November 4 – @ Alcorn State                                                                         TBA
November 11 – PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (Senior Day / Military Appreciation Game)   2:00 PM
November 18 – Bye
November 25 – Grambling State (50th Annual Bayou Classic)                           1:00 PM

