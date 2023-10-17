Home deemed total loss after fire caused by faulty water heater

BATON ROUGE - A home on Georgia Street was deemed a total loss after a fire caused by an electrical water heater early Tuesday morning.

One resident was found safe outside when the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home shortly after midnight Tuesday. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

The house was severely damaged by the smoke, fire, and water and was deemed a total loss. Fire investigators said the blaze was caused by a faulty electrical water heater.