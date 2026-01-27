48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Home along North 46th Street catches fire, two people saved

3 hours 39 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 12:03 PM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy, David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire crews put out a fire at a home along North 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the fire department told WBRZ that they first received a call about the fire around 11:12 a.m. Two people inside the home when the fire broke out were saved by neighbors and were transported to the hospital for evaluation. 

BRFD officials said that the home had no smoke detectors and that they are working to find out what caused the fire.

The state fire marshal urges people to check their smoke alarms regularly. For more information on how you can request a free smoke alarm and installation, click here.

