Hollywood mourns loss of James Bond actress, Margaret Nolan

Margaret Nolan, an actress and artist known as the gold-painted model in the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond film “Goldfinger,” died earlier this month, according to Variety.

Nolan's son, Oscar Deeks, said she passed away Oct. 5.

Director Edgar Wright mourned the loss with a heartfelt tweet that said, “She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the ‘Carry On’ cast too.”

It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

We are very sad to learn that Margaret Nolan has passed away at the age of 76. Margaret played Dink in Goldfinger (1964) and also appeared painted gold in the iconic opening credit sequence and on the Goldfinger poster. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/aVIsqkGIxK — James Bond (@007) October 12, 2020

Nolan grew up in London, Variety reports, and began her career in the arts as a model.

After becoming an actor, she appeared in The Beatles’ 1964 film, “A Hard Day’s Night” and played Dink, Bond’s masseuse, in “Goldfinger” the same year.

Nolan also appeared in the “Goldfinger” title sequence, posters, records and books, painted gold from head to toe and sporting a gold bikini. Shirley Eaton played the gold-painted Bond girl in the Sean Connery film.

Nolan is survived by her two sons, Oscar Deeks, a cinematographer, and Luke O’Sullivan.

She was 76 years of age.