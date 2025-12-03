Holiday train makes stop in Gonzales on Tuesday night

37°
Tuesday, December 02 2025
GONZALES - The Canadian Pacific Kansas City holiday train made a stop in Gonzales on Tuesday night.

Plenty of families lined the tracks along East Ascension Street to watch live performances from country music stars Dylan Marlowe and Emily Ann Roberts.

Organizers also collected canned goods to support Heaven's Care, a non-profit that provides resources for the homeless.

