Holiday parade rolls through Baton Rouge amid uncertainty surrounding high security costs

BATON ROUGE — Holiday parades have long been a staple of life in Baton Rouge, bringing families together to celebrate community and seasonal traditions. But those traditions are facing new challenges after the cancellation of a major Christmas parade this year, raising concerns about the future of similar events within city limits.

The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade was canceled after organizers cited rising security costs, following a shooting during last year’s event that left one person injured. The incident prompted the Kiwanis Club to reevaluate safety measures, ultimately determining the increased expense was too much to bear.

City leaders said higher security costs from the Baton Rouge Police are making it harder for organizers to afford large-scale events, a challenge that could affect other parades moving forward.

Despite those concerns, one holiday parade still rolled through downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday. The First Responders Christmas Parade honored police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel, drawing families who lined the streets to show their support.

“Tradition is everything here in Baton Rouge,” said Lon Vicknair.

Anna Watt traveled from Zachary with her three-year-old son to attend the parade, saying events like these play a key role in family life across the capital region.

“I mean, it would definitely make us want to go to other cities that still do events like that,” Watt said, adding that she hopes Baton Rouge can continue offering family-friendly celebrations. “We definitely like the family events in Baton Rouge and what they have to offer, so we definitely don’t want to see things like that canceled.”

For newcomers like Korrin Towler, who recently moved to Port Allen from Florida, parades represent more than entertainment; they’re an opportunity to build community and create lasting memories.

“That would be extremely disappointing, especially this one honoring all of the first responders,” Towler said. “I think it’s really good for our kids to see first responders in a happy and positive light.”

As the holiday season continues, many residents hope city leaders and event organizers can find solutions to balance safety concerns with the preservation of Baton Rouge’s long-standing parade traditions.