67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Holiday festivities around the Greater Baton Rouge area

42 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2023 Dec 1, 2023 December 01, 2023 4:07 AM December 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's the start of December, which means it's time for holiday season events. Here's a list of events to kickoff the festive season.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

-- Downtown Festival of Lights

4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

North Boulevard Town Square

200 North Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Trending News

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

-- The Stay Fit & Jolly Christmas Parade in Baker

10:00 a.m.

Starts at Groom Rd. and Plank Rd. and ends at Baker City Hall

-- The Walker Christmas Parade

11:00 a.m.

Starts at Walker High School, and ends at Palmetto Rd.

-- The 37th annual Christmas in Central Parade 

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Joor Rd. 
Map of road closures listed here

--All is Bright: A Hometown Christmas in Plaquemine

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

DEC. 9TH

-- Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2023

4:00 p.m.

The parade starts at 5:30 P.M. at River Rd. at North Blvd., and ends at Lafayette.

DEC. 10TH

-- Morganza's 3rd Annual Country Christmas Parade

Morganza High School front lawn

*** WAS ORIGINALLY DEC. 3 BUT HAS SINCE BEEN RESCHEDULED***


Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days