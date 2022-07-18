Hockey returns to Baton Rouge with 3 exhibition games, could lead to new team

BATON ROUGE - The capital city will host a run of hockey games at the River Center starting later this year with the intent of launching a new team in Baton Rouge if there's enough demand.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the push for a new team Monday, saying the games will happen in the fall and winter. Depending on the response, a Federal Prospects Hockey League team could play a full season here as soon as next year.

"If the fans want to support this, we'll have a team," Barry Soskin, owner of the Port Huron Prowlers, said at the news conference.

According to the Prowlers' website, Soskin has been highly involved in the league over the past 25 years and has owned several teams.

The exhibition games are scheduled for Dec. 8, Dec. 15, and Jan. 2.