Hit and run kills two in crash on I-12 eastbound in St. Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Officials are seeking information on a hit-and-run that killed two people on I-12 eastbound near LA Hwy 445 Friday morning.

Chandler Garcia, 21, and John Russo Jr, 23, of St. Bay Louis, MS, were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, Russo's 2008 Ford F-250 struck the back of the second vehicle, causing it to travel off the road to the right and overturn. Police do not have any information on the second vehicle or who drove it.

Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250, or their local law enforcement agency.