80°
Latest Weather Blog
Hit and run caught on video in Zachary, police trying to ID driver
ZACHARY - Police are trying to identify the driver of a truck involved in a brazen hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera.
The wreck happened on Lower Zachary Road. Surveillance video shows the truck pulling into the highway and striking the side of a sedan.
The second driver pulls over to assess the damage as the pickup speeds off without stopping to exchange information or render help.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Zachary Police at (225)654-1922 or via email.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hit and run caught on video in Zachary, police trying to ID...
-
Residents ousted from troubled Ascension trailer park; authorities removing homes Wednesday
-
15 years after mysterious disappearance of Barbara Blount, Sheriff's Office says new...
-
Tigerland tenant evicted after withholding rent for unfinished repairs; must move out...
-
City of Baker working to revitalize Historic Leland community
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game