Historic LSU building back open with new purpose

BATON ROUGE- LSU and State officials announced on Tuesday The Huey P. Long field house is back open—this time it's home of the College of Human Sciences & Education.

"The resources we have now, it's top of the line, it's truly amazing. Compared to what we had before, it's a night and day difference," kinesiology major Isabella Higgins said.

LSU's first student union opened in 1932 with many amenities, including a barber shop and the world's largest university pool.

"This was the epicenter of the university, in the 1930s, '40s, '50s, then it fell into disrepair," Long's great grandson, Russel Mosely, said.

As the years passed, so did the amenities. Newer buildings across campus opened up. Things once used in the field house moved and the building than began to crumble.

"It was really dilapidated. It was sad to see it, it's in the middle of our campus. People tailgate right here. Those mounds are 5,000 years old. To see that in the middle of your campus, it was sending a bad message for LSU," Russel said.

In 2021, crews began renovating the historical building. It now has 18 labs. The CHSE has always had the programs housed there, but not like this.

"Before it was like some classes were here, some were there. Now, this is our senior college. We can come here for everything including office hours versus going to a random building," Higgins said.

Renovations were made after the state granted LSU $26 million and private donors gave the university money.