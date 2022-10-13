76°
Historic 'Catfish Town' property up for sale, on the market for $5M

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Two historic buildings in downtown Baton Rouge are now up for sale.

Two buildings making up "Catfish Town" and part of the Belle of Baton Rouge are on the market for $5 million, according to a real estate listing.

Catfish Town, a network of buildings on France Street downtown, was built in the 1980s as a shopping center, but it was sold off a few years later when it didn't prove profitable. It's since been converted into office spaces.

The listing says with the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino's "ability to re-locate to land-based operations, this acquisition has the potential of a large, up-side investment potential."

