Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center to reopen historic 'Tunnel'

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - The Hilton is reopening a downtown dining venue that was once a tunnel used by Governor Huey P. Long as a secret escape route.

The location, which is appropriately named 'The Tunnel,' will be a luxury private event and dining space.

In the 1930's Governor Long discovered the secret underground passageway from the Heidelberg Hotel (now the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center) to the former King Hotel across the street. Long used the tunnel to dodge the media as he traveled to and from the building.

Now, the historic tunnel will be a space for entertaining. Its design includes an intimate stage area for singers or small bands as well as a cocktail area called the 'Standing Room.'

Mark Van Amerongen, Chief Operating Officer for Prism Hotels & Resorts, praised The Tunnel's reopening, saying, "Having The Tunnel open and operating brings an important part of that history to life. It will be a great asset to the hotel and a welcomed addition to the Baton Rouge community."