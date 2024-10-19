Highway 190 reopened after commercial fire in Hammond

HAMMOND — The commercial structure fire in Hammond has been extinguished following a temporary closure westbound on Highway 190.

Officials say the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters and other personnel from Natalbany, Albany, Independence, Ponchatoula, Livingston, 8th Ward and Tangipahoa assisted in extinguishing the fire which took around two hours.

(Images courtesy of the Hammond Fire Department)