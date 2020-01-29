Highland Road reopened after train hits car

53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, January 29 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A train accident occurred Wednesday morning, around 7:45 a.m. 

The crash happened on the railroad tracks at Highland Road and Highland Market Drive, just north of I-10.

It left two people with minor injuries and resulted in a temporary closure of Highland Road in both directions.

Officials say a car was trying to beat the train when the car got stuck under the railroad crossing arms, was hit by the oncoming train and then pushed into another vehicle in the vicinity. 

The train was stopped on the tracks and had Highland Road closed from about 8 a.m. until 9:20 a.m.

