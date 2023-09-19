66°
High-speed Interstate chase early Tuesday began when woman reported being held against her will
BATON ROUGE - Deputies took part in a high-speed chase across West and East Baton Rouge Parishes early Tuesday morning when a woman called 911 and said she was being held against her will.
The chase started in West Baton Rouge Parish and started as a service call from a woman who said she was being held against her will. When WBRSO deputies found the vehicle she was being held in, the driver attempted to ram a sheriff's office unit and sped away.
WBRZ watched the chase continue across the Mississippi River Bridge toward East Baton Rouge Parish, where the car eventually crashed near the Celebration Station on Plaza Americana Drive.
Deputies said the suspect was taken into custody and the woman received medical attention.
