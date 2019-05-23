86°
Latest Weather Blog
Hidden Valley Ranch launches summer clothing, accessories line
SANTA BARBARA - A company known for its ranch dressing has launched a new line of summer clothing and accessories.
The Hidden Valley Ranch summer line includes pool floats, a swimsuit that reads "I put ranch on my ranch," towels and more.
Score the hottest summer look with our new Ranch merch, available now! #HVRlove ???? Click to shop!— Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) May 21, 2019
Prices range from $15 to $50. Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials discuss opening Morganza Spillway due to high water
-
Customers unlikely to see refunds after missed trash pick-ups
-
Morganza Spillway may open due to high water
-
Women charged with prostitution after investigation into Livingston Parish massage parlors
-
Longtime crossing guard for Bellingrath Elementary retires