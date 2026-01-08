79°
Latest Weather Blog
65-year-old cyclist from Pierre Part dies after being struck by two vehicles
PIERRE PART — A 65-year-old cyclist died in the hospital after being struck by two cars while biking along Belle River Road in Assumption Parish.
On Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., Dalton Ackman from Pierre Part was traveling north on Belle River near Cypress Street when he was struck by a pickup truck going the same direction. Ackman was then struck by another car traveling behind the truck, Louisiana State Police said.
Ackman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died; both drivers were uninjured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Movies at Manship brings classic films, private screenings to downtown theater this...
-
New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford closing its doors after more than...
-
Attorney for Rob Reiner's son resigns but says his client is not...
-
State Police issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old New Orleans woman
-
Baton Rouge billboard offers $5k reward for information about missing Zachary woman's...
Sports Video
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season
-
LSU men's basketball can't survive sluggish first half to beat South Carolina