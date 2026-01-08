79°
65-year-old cyclist from Pierre Part dies after being struck by two vehicles

By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — A 65-year-old cyclist died in the hospital after being struck by two cars while biking along Belle River Road in Assumption Parish.

On Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., Dalton Ackman from Pierre Part was traveling north on Belle River near Cypress Street when he was struck by a pickup truck going the same direction. Ackman was then struck by another car traveling behind the truck, Louisiana State Police said.

Ackman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died; both drivers were uninjured. 

