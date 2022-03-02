Hidden camera caught worker burglarizing LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE - A custodian suspected of stealing $500 while on the job at LSU was arrested after the victim placed a hidden camera in his dorm and caught the worker in the act.

Arrest records said the student set up the camera after money went missing from his dresser earlier this month. Days later, Tony Scott Jr. was seen on video rummaging through the victim's wallet.

The student also told police that $18 vanished from his dresser after Scott's second alleged visit.

LSU Police identified Scott, 24, as a temp worker tasked with cleaning West Hall. An LSU administrator told officers Scott was part of the cleaning staff but that he is not allowed to enter students' sleeping quarters.

When police told Scott he was caught on camera, he reportedly admitted to stealing the money.

Scott was booked for burglary, as well as multiple bench warrants.