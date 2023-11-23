54°
Here's how you can 'Share the Joy' this Christmas season

Thursday, November 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A WBRZ tradition is back, and you can be a part of it.

Starting Monday, we'll be "sharing the Christmas joy," showcasing festive holiday homes from across the Capital Area.

Lights, ornamental trees and outdoor decor will be in the spotlight every day through Christmas, with a photo or video featured nightly on WBRZ News 2 at 6 p.m.

Scan the QR code or email your pictures and videos to lights@WBRZ.com, or click here to jump to the "Share the Christmas Jog" section on the Community page of our website right now.

Be sure to include your name and information about your display.

