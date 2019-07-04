Here's how to watch WBRZ on any device, anywhere

75°
Here is how to watch WBRZ:

WBRZ 2.1 - News 2 newscasts and ABC programming; Found with an antenna on 2.1 and on all area cable and satellite systems 

WBRZ 2.2 - 24-hour news channel with breaking news, WBRZ 2une-In from 7 a.m. to nine a.m. weekdays and WBRZ News 2 at 6:30 and 10:30 weeknights along with weather reports

                 WATCH 24/7 news channel coverage on Cox cable channels 11 or 1011, Eatel channel 2, streaming live on WBRZ.com HERE 

                 With an antenna on 2.2

WBRZ 24-hour weather - Streaming live HERE; Cox cable channel 18 or with an antenna find channel 41.3

Roku 

WBRZ live news and weather channels streaming all day; Find it HERE

Amazon

Download the WBRZ skill for important updates; Add the skill HERE

Phone apps

WBRZ powers news and weather apps for smartphones.  Check your app store for downloads.  

