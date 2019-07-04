Latest Weather Blog
Here's how to watch WBRZ on any device, anywhere
Here is how to watch WBRZ:
WBRZ 2.1 - News 2 newscasts and ABC programming; Found with an antenna on 2.1 and on all area cable and satellite systems
WBRZ 2.2 - 24-hour news channel with breaking news, WBRZ 2une-In from 7 a.m. to nine a.m. weekdays and WBRZ News 2 at 6:30 and 10:30 weeknights along with weather reports
WATCH 24/7 news channel coverage on Cox cable channels 11 or 1011, Eatel channel 2, streaming live on WBRZ.com HERE
With an antenna on 2.2
WBRZ 24-hour weather - Streaming live HERE; Cox cable channel 18 or with an antenna find channel 41.3
Roku
WBRZ live news and weather channels streaming all day; Find it HERE
Amazon
Download the WBRZ skill for important updates; Add the skill HERE
Phone apps
WBRZ powers news and weather apps for smartphones. Check your app store for downloads.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kenilworth Independence Day Parade rolls in red, white, and blue
-
Some changes made to WBRZ's annual firework show
-
Video captures bear roaming Port Allen neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul talks about recent rash of violence...
-
State files obstruction charges against LSU fraternity member over deleted texts, photos