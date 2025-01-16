65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Henderson teenager missing, police asking for public's help

2 hours 14 minutes ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 12:51 PM January 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HENDERSON - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl from Henderson who was last seen leaving her home Tuesday night. 

The Henderson Police Department said Maria Baltazar Parez left her home on Leblanc Drive at 10 p.m. and didn't go to school the next day. Law enforcement was notified at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

Police tried to ping her phone and said it had not been used for more than 24 hours. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about Parez's whereabouts can call (337) 228-2065. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days