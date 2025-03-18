Hello spring and hello allergies! Tips on keeping healthy during pollen season

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, we will be welcoming the official start of spring but we're already starting to see the effects of the flower season.

Pollen has already made its way to the capital region and because of this you may be experiencing seasonal allergies. Symptoms of this include runny nose and eyes, congestion and sneezing.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with doctors at the Baton Rouge General Tuesday morning about how to stay healthy.