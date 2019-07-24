Helicopter spun out before crash that killed LSU grads in Bahamas

Jillian Clark, Brittney Searson and Kameron Cline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Federal officials say the helicopter carrying coal billionaire Chris Cline and three LSU graduates began spinning before it plunged into the ocean near the Bahamas and killed everyone on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released a preliminary report that details the July 4 accident and its aftermath but doesn't include a cause. Cline, his daughter Kameron and three of her friends died along with a pilot and copilot in the crash off Cline's private Big Grand Cay island.

Three of the victims, including Cline's daughter, were members of LSU's Phi Mu sorority.

The report says a witness saw the helicopter rotate to the left three to four times, followed by a whooshing noises and the sound of an impact. It was found upside-down with several broken pieces.

The NTSB says the aircraft was leaving the island to take two passengers to Florida for medical treatment.