Heavy traffic bogs down Baton Rouge highways

BATON ROUGE - Traffic for miles is what drivers witnessed all day, Sunday. People heading back home after Thanksgiving, to fans going back to their state after the LSU v. Texas A&M game, the interstates were packed with drivers.



"Baton Rouge is usually pretty bad. We've done this a few times, but today it's insane," said Jennifer Heep, who is from Texas.



The Baton Rouge Police Department has 8 officers on duty to patrol the heavy flow along the interstates.



"We're just trying to identify problems as quickly as we can to get them out the roadway to keep the traffic moving," said Sgt. Todd Bourgoyne.



Heep told News Two she and her family will consider other options the next time they come to the Red Stick.



"I would definitely consider flying, just because of Baton Rouge," said Heep.



The patrol began at 11:00 am and will go on until 7:00 pm.