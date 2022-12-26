46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy smoke appears over New Orleans as crews battle massive car fire Monday afternoon

3 hours 52 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, December 26 2022 Dec 26, 2022 December 26, 2022 4:48 PM December 26, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - Heavy black smoke filled the New Orleans skyline Monday afternoon as crews worked to extinguish a huge car fire.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the blaze in New Orleans East around 3 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were seen responding as large smoke clouds filled the air, visible to those miles away across the city.

Firefighters said two cars and some tires appeared to be dumped illegally before they were set on fire, according to the news outlet.

No more information was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days