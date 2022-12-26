Heavy smoke appears over New Orleans as crews battle massive car fire Monday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS - Heavy black smoke filled the New Orleans skyline Monday afternoon as crews worked to extinguish a huge car fire.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the blaze in New Orleans East around 3 p.m. Multiple fire trucks were seen responding as large smoke clouds filled the air, visible to those miles away across the city.

Firefighters said two cars and some tires appeared to be dumped illegally before they were set on fire, according to the news outlet.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.