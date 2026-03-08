Latest Weather Blog
Heavy rain causes power and travel issues for Capital Area, outages in Livingston and East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — As heavy rain and storms move through the area, several vehicles have been abandoned or stalled on Baton Rouge roadways due to the high water levels.
According to the city of Baton Rouge's Traffic Incident website, at least nine vehicles have been abandoned or stalled in the area.
The St. George Fire Department shared a post highlighting areas with high water levels that are creating issues for vehicles, including Blubonnet Boulevard at North Oak Hills Parkway, Coursey Boulevard between Shadeland and Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Common Boulevard at Airline Highway and Jefferson Highway at McCaroll Drive.
In addition to the weather affecting roadways, power outages have been reported in several areas across the capital region.
According to Entergy, about 2,360 residents in Livingston Parish are currently without power, followed closely by East Baton Rouge Parish, which has nearly 2,000 residents in the dark.
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU AgCenter hosts 24th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Plant...
-
St. Francisville hosts Walk in the Park event
-
Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport conducts tri-annual disaster simulation
-
BRPD arrest man on various drug and gun charges following the execution...
-
One in critical condition following shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway off Gardere...
Sports Video
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...