Heavy police presence on Longfellow Drive near Evangeline Street

5 hours 56 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 July 10, 2020 7:00 AM July 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Multiple police units were seen on Longfellow Drive and Evangeline Street late Thursday night. 

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police regarding the incident and has yet to confirm details of the event. 

While sources say a shooting suspect may be in custody, this has yet to be confirmed by officials. 

This article will be updated as authorities provide more information related to the incident. 

