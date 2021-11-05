55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy law enforcement presence at East Feliciana High due to drug search

2 hours 39 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, November 05 2021 Nov 5, 2021 November 05, 2021 10:19 AM November 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON - There was a heavy law enforcement presence at East Feliciana High School Friday morning.

At the request of the school system, deputies with the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office were on campus to carry out a search for drugs. 

The search occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and involved the use of k9 detecting dogs. 

At the conclusion of the search, deputies found one student in possession of drugs.

Trending News

School officials expressed their approval with the search and its results. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days