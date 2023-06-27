Latest Weather Blog
Heat wave leaving Denham Springs Animal Shelter desperate for fosters
DENHAM SPRINGS - With temperatures reaching triple digits and the heat index well into the 110s, the Denham Springs Animal Shelter is seeking fosters to help take in dogs and decrease their capacity.
As of Sunday, the shelter was beyond its capacity and had to put dogs in outdoor kennels with only fans to cool them off.
"We are begging for people to open their homes to some of our long-haired or senior dogs to foster for this upcoming heat wave," the shelter posted. "We supply everything, such as kennel and food, you supply air conditioning and love."
Additionally, the shelter lost power in the last couple of days, leaving all dogs in the shelter completely without air conditioning.
For those interested in helping the shelter, you can call the facility at (225) 664-4472 or message the business on Facebook.
