Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against West Virginia

BATON ROUGE — If you plan on going to LSU baseball's Super Regional series against the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend, be prepared for an extremely hot weekend.

WBRZ spoke with some health experts who said preparations for staying safe at Saturday's game really start Friday.

"If you're planning on attending the game, you should probably start hydrating tonight. Drink plenty of fluids. When you wake up in the morning, drink some more water. It's going to be hot out here," Baton Rouge EMS Public Information Officer Brad Harris said.

There are both shaded areas and cooling stations at Alex Box Stadium for people to cool off. Harris says that it's especially important for the people sitting in the unshaded areas to go to those areas when they can. Fans should take breaks from the sun and make sure they're applying sunscreen and wearing a hat or other head covering.

"If you notice that someone is becoming dehydrated, if they start acting a little confused if they're flushed, if they're sweating, those are signs and symptoms of the heat exposure. You're going to want to get them to a shaded area, get some air on them," Harris said.

Baton Rouge EMS says that they will be set up outside of the stadium, while Acadian Ambulance will be inside the stadium. For those tailgating, remember an important piece of advice.

"Drinking alcohol, being out in the sun, near pits and things like that you might be barbecuing and that sort of things, all increase the amount of heat exposure and things like that or the ability to dehydrate," Baton Rouge General's Ben Levron said.

As hot as it's going to be for the fans, the players are going to be out on the field for multiple hours on Saturday and Sunday. WBRZ asked the West Virginia team about playing in this very high temperature.

"We keep saying, the most hydrated team wins and stuff like that, just trying to get through to the kids like we just mentioned, as circumstances change, you have to adjust during the game, if you want to be prepared, and the reality is this is different than what we've played in. It's extremely hot and it's humid so you have to do things to mitigate those circumstances and so I think our guys are in a good spot," West Virginia Head Coach Steve Sabins said.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1 p.m. and Sunday's game starts at 5 p.m.