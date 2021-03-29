Health Department: 608 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes to receive COVID vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), during the final week of March, 608 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine.

A Monday (March 29) morning news release from LDH stated that these providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

The full breakdown is as follows:

-254 chain pharmacies (including 116 Walmarts, 7 Sam's Club, 75 CVS, and 21 Winn Dixie from retail pharmacy program)

-137 independent pharmacies

-57 hospitals

-41 public health providers

-35 urgent cares

-28 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)

-25 medical practices

-9 rural health clinics (RHCs)

-22 other healthcare providers

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

Residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider or event near them.

All Louisiana residents ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 years and older.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible.

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose, and second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in one dose, and like the other two vaccines is 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID.

Click here for more information on the Louisiana Department of Health's vaccine distribution effort.