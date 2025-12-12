60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Healing Place Church holds Christmas celebration on Friday night

1 hour 53 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, December 12 2025 Dec 12, 2025 December 12, 2025 9:56 PM December 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Healing Place Church spread the Christmas spirit with a celebration Friday night.

Trending News

Hundreds of people came out to honor different traditions in the community, including food, live entertainment, space walks and carnival games.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days