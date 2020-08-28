Healing Place Church accepting hurricane relief supplies

BATON ROUGE - Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs are setting up drop-off sites on their campuses for relief supplies that will be donated to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Anyone who would like to donate items can do so below between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Friday, August 28 until, Friday September 4. But please keep in mind that the drop-off site will be closed on Sunday, August 30.

The types of items/supplies needed are listed below.

Supplies Needed:

-Bottled Water

-Drinks

-Snacks

-Granola Bars

-Juice Boxes

-Canned Food

-Diapers

-Pedialyte

Healing Place in Baton Rouge is located at 1902 Highland Road and the second site, in Denham Springs, is located at 569 Florida Avenue SW.