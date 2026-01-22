Head custodian at St. Mary Parish elementary school named 2026 national RISE Award honoree

BALDWIN — Donella Wagner, the head custodian at Raintree Elementary School in Baldwin, has been named the 2026 National Recognizing Inspiring School Employees, or RISE, Award honoree.

Wagner was honored with the award by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon on Thursday.

The RISE Award recognizes education support professionals across the country, including custodians, bus drivers, secretaries and more.

Wagner has served in several positions in her more than 27-year career in schools. Beyond her custodial duties, Wagner volunteers for bus duty, mentors young boys in the Boys 'n Bows program, serves local seniors and more.

“Education support professionals like Ms. Wagner are the backbone of our schools and local communities,” McMahon said. “It was a joy to learn about Ms. Wagner’s dedication not only to Raintree Elementary School where she greets every student with a smile, but also to the entire Baldwin community. We are very proud to honor and recognize her as the 2026 National RISE Award honoree – it is well deserved!”

McMahon received 36 eligible nominations from more than 20 participating states and jurisdictions this year. Each state can nominate up to two of its top classified employees.

2026 marks the sixth year the award has been given out.