Head coach Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to join LSU coaching staff

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - McNeese State head coach and two-time national recruiter of the year Frank Wilson has joined the Tigers as LSU's new associate head coach.

Wilson previously spent six years with the Tigers as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, helping the team bring in four top-10 recruiting classes, including in 2014 and 2015.

“I will forever be grateful to the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I have been fortunate to work with at McNeese State, and I will always remember the lessons I have learned in my six seasons as a head coach,” Wilson said. “But the opportunity to return home to LSU and join Coach Kelly’s staff was one my family and I simply could not pass up. I could not be more excited to return to Baton Rouge and do whatever I can to help the Tigers consistently compete for and win championships.”

Wilson went 26-40 during his head coaching stints at Texas-San Antonio and McNeese.