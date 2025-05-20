90°
Latest Weather Blog
'He taught us how to be old firefighters:' Hammond fire captain passes away
HAMMOND - A local fire captain who passed away on Friday will be remembered as a man who "taught us young firefighters how to become old firefighters."
Captain Huey Hoover passed away on Friday, May 16. He was 91 years old.
Hoover served as the Fire Captain at the Hammond Fire Department from 1970 to 1991. Comments under the post remarked that he was a kind man who would always bring something to share from his vegetable garden.
"He taught us young firefighters how to become old firefighters," said John Thomas on Facebook.
Trending News
Hoover's funeral services happened Tuesday morning. You can read his obituary here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Advocates call for expanded funding for early childhood education
-
Prison worker arrested after NOLA jail break; records say he was threatened...
-
Child drowns at community pool during graduation party, Zachary Police say
-
Lineup for country music festival coming to Ascension Parish in the fall
-
Police investigating homicide after body found in Baton Rouge apartment