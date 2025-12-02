Have you seen Socks? Humane Society asks for help finding family's three-legged dog

HAMMOND — Socks, a family's three-legged pup, has gone missing, and the Humane Society of Louisiana is asking for the public's help finding him.

The Walker family last saw their pup near Carpenter's Landing Road and Old Covington Highway in the Hammond area. The Humane Society said anyone who spots Socks should not chase him, but call or text the family at 985-517-9115.

Socks has dark brown fur with a white stripe on his face, white paws and a white tip on his tail. He lost his back-left leg after he was hit by a car in January.

Socks' human, Kitty Walker, said losing his leg "didn't stop him one bit," and that he even outruns other dogs despite the missing leg. Walker said Socks has been there for her through very trying times, including the loss of her fiancé to Hodgkin's lymphoma in July and her best friend to cancer in October.

"I would cry, and he'd be there to lick my tears away," Walker said.

The Walker family and the Humane Society are offering a $750 reward to anyone who finds Socks.